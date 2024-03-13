FRANCO NDC chapter congratulates Prof Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination as running mate

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang is a two-time running mate of the NDC

Source: Benjamin Praise Afeku, Contributor

The St. Francis College of Education chapter of the NDC in Hohoe has congratulated the NDC flagbearer, John Dramami Mahama, for having allowed history to repeat itself after re-nominating the first female Vice Chancellor in Ghana cum former Minister of Education, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as his running mate for the 2024 election.

"President John Mahama's choice is an excellent one that rhymes with the fortunes of the good people of Ghana in pursuit of the Ghana we collectively aspire for," the group said.



The NDC FRANCO chapter said it is fondly optimistic and convinced that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a woman of substance, a woman of integrity and a woman of character who will lay bare her expertise to the benefit of all, in terms of rebuilding the country.



"The long-standing loyalty, dedication to public service, resourcefulness, ingenuity and team spirit among others showcased by Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang over the years supplies enough monumental testament that obviously suggests that she will excel in her new role as a running mate and subsequently emerge as the first Female Vice President of Ghana, come the 7th January, 2025.

"With a unanimous approbation and a deep-rooted unity of purpose, we in St. Francis College of Education Hohoe and the Hohoe constituency for that matter on behalf of our hardworking chairman, Newton Darke, and the obvious choice of Hohoe, incoming MP for Hohoe, Mr. Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, we wish to extend our warm gratitude to the nation builder John Dramani Mahama for, as always allowing God to make His will, known through him in the excellent choice of the learned Professor, a choice that shall not only rescue our beloved country from the ineptitude, insensitive, reckless and corrupt Akufo Addo-Bawumia led government but also rehabilitate all its broken facets," the group added.



Prof Naana Jane Opku-Agyemang was nominated for the second time as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



This is the second time John Mahama has chosen her as his running mate.