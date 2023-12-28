FULL LIST: 18 NPP MPs bowing out of parliament

Some 18 members of the current parliament in will not be seeking re-election in the NPP's primaries

The current Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic will end on the night of January 7, 2025.

Ahead of that, the ruling New Patriotic Party which forms the current majority group in the House is gearing up for the 2024 general elections by holding parliamentary primaries in the 137 constituencies where it has sitting MPs.



The contest slated for Janaury 27, 2023, will however miss a host of sitting MPs who will ultimately not make it into the 9th Parliament as they have announced their official exit from the legislature pending the expiration of their current term.



The list is made up of a variety of representatives including very experienced members who form some of the longest serving in Ghana’s history as well as first timers.



See the list of the exiting MPs below:



1. Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Suame)

2. Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai)



3. Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South)



4. Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan)



5. Ken Agyapong (Assin Central)



6. Dan Botwe (Okere)

7. Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Atiwa West)



8. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Sefwi Wiaso)



9. Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom)



10. Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya)



11. Carlos Ahenkora (Tema West)

12. Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng (New Juabeng North)



13. William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South)



14. Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West)



15. Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East)



16. Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North)

17. Kojo Kum (Ahanta West)



18. Francisca Oteng (Kwabre East)



GA/SARA