FULL LIST: 28 incumbent NPP MPs who lost in the parliamentary primaries

Results coming in from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries of Saturday, January 27, 2024, show that over two dozen incumbent Members of Parliament have been axed from their future chances of entering parliament.

With the results coming in so far, it has been confirmed that 28 MPs have suffered defeat.



Among the notable figures who faced defeat in the primaries are Sarah Adwoa Safo of Dome Kwabenya and Freda Prempeh.



See the full list of the casualties below:



1. Collins Ntim, Offinso North



2. Sheila Bartels, Ablekuma North



3. Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya



4. Tina Mensah, Weija-Gbawe



5. Gifty Twum Ampofo, Abuakwa North

6. Okyere Agyekum, Fanteakwa South



7. Emmanuel Anhwere, Atwima Nwabiagya



8. Emmanuel Gyamfi, Odotobri



9. Isaac Asiamah, Atwima Mponua



10. Elvis Donkoh, Asebu Abura Kwamankese



11. Bright Wereko Brobby, Hemang Lower Denkyira



12. Eugene Antwi, Subin



13. Ericsson Abeka, Shama

14. Joseph Cudjoe, Effia



15. Amankwah Asiamah, Fanteakwa North



16. John Bennam, Zabzugu



17. Nii Noi Nortey, Tema Central



18. Freda Prempeh, Tano North



19. Ama Pomaa, Juaben



20. Akwasi Boateng, Bosome-Freho



21. Kwadwo Asante, Suhum

22. Moses Anim, Trobu



23. Dickson Adomako Kissi, Anyaa-Sowutuom



24. Osei Frimpong, Abiriem



25. George Obeng Takyi, Manso Nkwanta



26. Mahama Asei, Daboya Mankarigu



27. Lariba Abudu, Walewale



28. Owusu Afrifa-Mensah, Amasaman



29. Seth Kwame Acheampong, New Juabeng North













