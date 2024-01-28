News

FULL LIST: 28 incumbent NPP MPs who lost in the parliamentary primaries

Nppp Flag NPP flag | File photo

Sun, 28 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Results coming in from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries of Saturday, January 27, 2024, show that over two dozen incumbent Members of Parliament have been axed from their future chances of entering parliament.

With the results coming in so far, it has been confirmed that 28 MPs have suffered defeat.

Among the notable figures who faced defeat in the primaries are Sarah Adwoa Safo of Dome Kwabenya and Freda Prempeh.

See the full list of the casualties below:

1. Collins Ntim, Offinso North

2. Sheila Bartels, Ablekuma North

3. Adwoa Safo, Dome Kwabenya

4. Tina Mensah, Weija-Gbawe

5. Gifty Twum Ampofo, Abuakwa North

6. Okyere Agyekum, Fanteakwa South

7. Emmanuel Anhwere, Atwima Nwabiagya

8. Emmanuel Gyamfi, Odotobri

9. Isaac Asiamah, Atwima Mponua

10. Elvis Donkoh, Asebu Abura Kwamankese

11. Bright Wereko Brobby, Hemang Lower Denkyira

12. Eugene Antwi, Subin

13. Ericsson Abeka, Shama

14. Joseph Cudjoe, Effia

15. Amankwah Asiamah, Fanteakwa North

16. John Bennam, Zabzugu

17. Nii Noi Nortey, Tema Central

18. Freda Prempeh, Tano North

19. Ama Pomaa, Juaben

20. Akwasi Boateng, Bosome-Freho

21. Kwadwo Asante, Suhum

22. Moses Anim, Trobu

23. Dickson Adomako Kissi, Anyaa-Sowutuom

24. Osei Frimpong, Abiriem

25. George Obeng Takyi, Manso Nkwanta

26. Mahama Asei, Daboya Mankarigu

27. Lariba Abudu, Walewale

28. Owusu Afrifa-Mensah, Amasaman

29. Seth Kwame Acheampong, New Juabeng North







