FULL LIST: Akufo-Addo's ministers who lost in NPP parliamentary primaries

The constitutional imperative requiring that the majority of ministers are picked from Parliament means being a lawmaker is often a step towards serving in the Executive arm of government.
In the New Patriotic Party parliamentary primaries of January 27, 2024, some ministers and their deputies entered the race to retain their tickets to return to the House.
As widely expected, the primaries threw up some surprises which meant a good number of appointees of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lost their bids to continue in Parliament.
Below is a list of ministers who lost their bids
Below is the full list of incumbent MPs who lost:
Freda Prempeh (Tano North) - Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources
Bright Wireko-Brobbey (Twifo Hemang Denkyira) - Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations.
Joseph Cudjoe (Effia) - Minister of Public Enterprises
Ama Pomaa Boateng (Juaben) - Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation
Seth Kwame Acheampong (New Juaben North) - Eastern Regional Minister
Collins Augustine Ntim (Offinso North) - Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development
Tina Mensah (Weija-Gbawe) - The Deputy Minister of Health
Gifty Twum Ampofo (Abuakwa North) - Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical, Vocational, Education and Training (TVET)
Moses Anim (Trobu) - Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD)
Hajia Lariba Zuweira (Walewale) - Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection
Mahama Seini (Daboya Mankarigu) - Deputy Minister for Health
