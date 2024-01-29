FULL LIST: Akufo-Addo's ministers who retained bid to return to parliament

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with some of his ministers | File photo

The constitutional imperative requiring that the majority of ministers are picked from Parliament means being a lawmaker is often a step towards serving in the Executive arm of government.

In the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries of January 27, 2024, some ministers and their deputies entered the race to retain their tickets to return to the House.



As widely expected, the primaries threw up some surprises which meant a good number of ministerial appointees of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lost their bids to continue in Parliament.



A respectable number of them, however, retained their seats.



Below is a list of ministers who were retained as parliamentary aspirants:



Francis Asenso-Boakye - Minister of Works and Housing



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful - Minister of Communication and Digitalization

Matthew Opoku Prempeh - Minister of Energy



John Peter Amewu - Minister of Railway Development



Yaw Osei Adutwum - Minister of Education



John Kumah - Deputy Minister of Finance



Kobina Tahir Hammond - Minister of Trade and Industry



Stephen Amoah - Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah - Minister of Information



John Ntim-Fordjour - Deputy Minister of Education



Ignatius Baffour-Awuah - Minister of Employment and Labour Relations



Ambrose Dery - Minister of Interior



Dominic Nitiwul - Minister of Defense

Abena Osei-Asare - Deputy Minister of Finance



Mavis Hawa Koomson - Minister for Aquaculture



Andrew Egyapa Mercer - Deputy Minister for Energy



George Mireku-Duker - Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources



Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah - Western Regional Minister



Kwaku Agyeman Manu - Minister of Health

