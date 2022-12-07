FULL LIST: Aspirants running for National Executive positions in NDC

NDC flag | File photo

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released a full list of all aspirants who are qualified to contest for national executive positions in the upcoming December 17, 2022 congress.

In all there are 81 aspirants with a total of 14 positions being contested from the Chairmanship through the General Secretary slot to the Organizer, Youth Organizer, Women's Organizer, National Communications Officer and the National Executive Committee (NEC) slots.



Samuel Ofosu Ampofo will come up against three others including the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, with watchers calling it a two-horse race.



With respect to the General Secretary contest, it is between three known faces in the NDC, the incumbent Deputy General Secretary Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, a former MP.



The only aspirant whose position is secured is Sammy Gyamfi who is unopposed for the National Communications Officer position which he currently holds.



Some other tough battles will be the Youth Organizer slot where incumbent George Opare Addo will come up against Brogya Genfi whiles outgoing Hanna Bissiw will face a challenger in Margaret Ansei for the Women's Organizer portfolio.



The complete list of aspirants is produced below:



CHAIRMAN



SAMUEL YAW ADUSEI - 1



JOHNSON ASEIDU NKETIA - 2



SAMUEL OFOSU AMPOFO - 3



NII ARMAH ASHIETEY - 4



VICE CHAIRMAN



SHERIF ABDUL-NASIRU - 1



ABANGA YAKUBU ALHASSAN - 2



DR. SHERRY AYITTEY - 3



SETH OFORI OHENE - 4



AWUDU SOFO AZOURKA - 5



ALHAJI AMADU B. SOROGHO - 6



ALHAJI HABIBU ADRAMANI - 7



EVELYN ENYONAM MENSAH - 8



GENERAL SECRETARY

ELVIS AFRIYIE ANKRAH - 1



FIFI FIAVI KWETEY - 2



DR. PETER BOAMAH OTOKUNOR - 3



DEPUTY GENERAL SECRETARY



FRANCIS LANME GURIBE - 1



CATHERINE DEYNU - 2



BARBARA SERWAA ASAMOAH - 3



GBANDE FOYO MUSTAPHA - 4



KWAME ZU - 5



BRADI PAUL OPATA - 6



EVANS AMOO - 7



NATIONAL ORGANIZER



JOSHUA HAMIDU AKAMBA - 1



HENRY OSEI AKOTO - 2



MAHDI MOHAMMED GIBRILL - 3



SIDII ABUBAKARI - 4



SOLOMON YAW NKANSAH - 5



CHIEF HAMILTON BINEY NIXON - 6



JOSEPH YAMMIN - 7



DEPUTY NATIONAL ORGANIZER



KOBBY BARLON 1

HABIB MOHAMMED TAHIRU 2



ELIKEM ERIC KEVIN KWAME KOTOKO 3



ALHAJI YAW KUNDOW 4



COMMUNICATION OFFICER



SAMMY GYAMFI



DEPUTY COMMUNICATION OFFICER



GODWIN AKO GUNN - 1



ADONGO ATULE JACOB - 2



MALIK BASINTALE - 3



KWAKU BOAHEN ANTHONY - 4



MOHAMMED NAZIRU - 5



YOUTH ORGANIZER



BROGYA GENFI - 1



GEORGE OPARE ADDO - 2



DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER



OSMAN ABDULAI AYARIGA - 1



RUTH DELA SEDDOH - 2



BRIGHT NUDOKPO HONU - 3



SULEMANA ABDUL KARIM - 4



MOHAMMED ABUBAKARI SADIQ GOMBILLA - 5



KABIRU AHMED - 6

ERIC DADSON - 7



PENDILOCK OWUSU ASARE - 8



OBED OPINTAN - 9



JUDE SEKLEY - 10



WOMEN ORGANIZER



MARGARET ANSEI- 1



DR. HANNA LOUISA BISIW - 2



DEPUTY WOMEN ORGANIZER



ABIGAIL AKWABEA ELORM MENSAH - 1



FELICIA DZIFA TEGAH - 2



JESSIE ADAMS - 3



HAJIA ALIJATA SULEMANA - 4



ZONGO CAUCUS CO-ORDINATOR



ABASS ZULKARNAIN KAMBARI - 1



HON. ALHAJI BABANLAMIE ABU SADAT - 2



MAMAH MOHAMMED COLE YOUNGER - 3



ABDUL-AZIZ MOHAMMED - 4



YAKUBU MAHMUD MUDI - 5



NEC MEMBERS



EPHRAIM NII TAN SACKEY - 1



PEREZ FERNANDEZ ARMAH LARYEA - 2

ISSAHAKU ISSAH ADEL - 3



REV. IRENE SENA AGBLEKE - 4



ABDULLAH FARRAKHAN ISHAQ - 5



MALIK ADAMA - 6



VICTORIA KUMA-MINTAH - 7



EMMANUEL EWOENAM YAO ADZOME-DZOKANDA - 8



CECILIA N. ASAGA - 9



EBENEZER EFFAH HACKMAN - 10



NAJAWA ALHAJI ISSAH - 11



STEPHEN LADZEDO - 12



ANITA ANNAN - 13



RANSFORD CHATMAN VANNI-AMOAH - 14



THOMAS AYISI KUMAH - 15



WONDER VICTOR KUTOR - 16



MOHAMMED MAMUDU - 17



ARABA TAGOE - 18



FAMOUS KWESI KUADUGAH - 19



