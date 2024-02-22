FULL LIST: Bawumia unveils 24-member 2024 manifesto team, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu leads

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The immediate past Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has been named head of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 manifesto team.

He will be deputized by former information minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, according to a press release from the Bawumia for President team and signed by spokesperson, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.



The 24-member list, aside from the leaders, had three manifesto committee coordinators and 19 chairpersons of sub-committees.



“The committee will be chaired by Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Sector Ministers will serve as advisors to the committees.



“The Committee shall be responsible for undertaking a holistic review of the party's 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engaging all relevant stakeholders to come up with a pragmatic 2024 manifesto,” the statement read in part.



For Immediate Release



February 21, 2024



THE FLAGBEARER OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY CONSTITUTES THE MANIFESTO COMMITTEE FOR THE 2024 ELECTION.



The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has constituted a manifesto committee for the 2024 general elections. The committee will be chaired by Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Sector Ministers will serve as advisors to the committees.



The Committee shall be responsible for undertaking a holistic review of the party's 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engaging all relevant stakeholders to come up with a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.



The Manifesto Committee is further charged to discharge their mandate efficiently and professionally to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that can stand the test of time to address the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians.

TWI NEWS



Find below the composition of the committee chairs and their various designations.



1. Manifesto Committee



a. Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Chair



b. Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Vice-Chairman of the Manifesto Committee



c. Evron Hughes, Secretary of the Manifesto Committee



2. Manifesto Committee Coordinators



a. Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee



b. Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee



3. Manifesto Sub-Committees Chairs

a. Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Economy



b. Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry



c. Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum



d. William Oppong-Bio, Agriculture



e. Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization



f. Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources



g. Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment



h. Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Legal and Governance



i. Justina Marigold, Local Government



j. Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure

k. Hassan Tampuli, Transport



l. Edward Asomani, Security



m. Michael Ocquaye, Jnr, Foreign Affairs



n. Asamoah Gyan, Youth and Sports



o. Juliet Asante, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts



p. Ama Serwaa, Gender



q. Kofi Dzamesi, Chiecaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society



r. Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Health



s. Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Education



The Flagbearer counts on the cooperation of all stakeholders while we seek a historic victory in the 2024 President and Parliamentary elections.

SIGNED



DENNIS MIRACLES ABOAGYE



DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS



SARA







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:



