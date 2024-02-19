FULL LIST: Campaign team for Bawumia unveiled

Some National Campaign team members for the 2024 polls

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has put together a campaign team to steer the party's march towards "Breaking the Eight" - that is retaining power for a third consecutive term.

The campaign team comprises senior members with experience in campaigning and political strategies, who are lined up to support the bid of flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.



Leading the charge as advisors to the campaign team include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, alongside the former chairmen of the party, Freddie Blay and Peter Mac Manu.



The latter was the campaign manager for Akufo-Addo.



The chairman of the Bawumia campaign team is Dan Botwe, and he will be supported by Deputies Fred Oware and Nana Akomea.



The communication team will be led by Dennis Miracle Aboagye, Adomako Baafi, Krobea Asante, and Akbar Rouhani. They will be supported by spokespersons Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Gideon Boako, and Antoinette Tsibu Darko.



They will be tasked with articulating the party's message and engaging with the public effectively.

Here is the complete list of the Campaign Team for the NPP flagbearer







