FULL LIST: How Akufo-Addo's non-ministerial appointees fared in NPP primaries

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) held parliamentary primaries to select its candidates for the 2024 general election in constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) representing the party, on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

While the verdict is out on close to 30 MPs who were defeated at the primaries, another group of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's appointees (non-ministers) who threw their hat in the race also recorded mixed results.



Per GhanaWeb's tracking, only three out of about a dozen such appointees prevailed.



Here are the outcomes of some of the major contests:



Lauretta Korkor Asante, a Deputy Director of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), emerged victorious in the Atiwa West constituency where the incumbent was not contesting.



She beat competition from three others to secure the ticket to become the second woman to secure a ticket in the region aside Atiwa East's Abena Osei-Asare, a deputy finance minister.



Lauretta Korkor Asante – 177



Prince Benjamin Aboagye – 134



Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah – 48



Samuel Awuah Danquah - 18



Mike Oquaye Jnr:



Mike Oquaye Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, won the Dome Kwabenya nomination and is set to emulate his father, Prof Mike Oquaye, if he wins the 2024 vote.



Mike Oquaye Jnr - 1,194



Sarah Adwoa Safo - 398



Sheela Oppong Sakyi - 186



Jerry Ahmed Shaib

The CEO of the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, defeated sitting MP for Weija Gbawe, Tina Mensah, to secure the party ticket.



Tina, a deputy health minister, was buoyant ahead of the race, but Jerry prevailed with a big margin to emerge the 2024 parliamentary candidate.



Jerry Ahmed Shaib - 786



Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah - 361



David Asante



David Asante, the Managing Director (MD) of the Ghana Publishing Company, attempted to unseat incumbent Joseph Frempong to be the NPP candidate for the Nkawkaw Constituency in the Eastern Region, but his bid failed.



Joseph Frimpong - 406



David Asante Boateng - 342



Andy Kwaku Ameyaw - 67



Rejected - 3



Palgrave Boakye-Danquah



The incumbent NPP MP for Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, faced three competitors, including Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a government spokesperson.



Palgrave's bid, his first foray, ended in defeat as did the incumbent's bid to continue. Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong was elected the party's candidate for the 2024 elections.



Gifty Twum-Ampofo- 202

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah- 76



Nana Kwame Mamfe- 4



Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong (Buffalo)- 222



Kofi Obeng-Mensah - 4



Sheela Oppong Sakyi



Sheela Oppong Sakyi, legal practitioner and strategist at the Office of the First Lady, was seeking to unseat the MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



She came up against another Akufo-Addo appointee, Mike Oquaye Jnr, and the incumbent. Her bid, however, failed.



Mike Oquaye Jnr - 1,194



Sarah Adwoa Safo - 398



Sheela Oppong Sakyi - 186



Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria:



Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria, the Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Loans Centre (MASLOC), contested to replace the current MP for the Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama.



Her bid failed.



She lost the second time to Aliu Mahama, after an initial loss in 2020.



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah:

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, the Chief Executive of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), attempted to unseat Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, in a heated race.



He lost and has since blamed the electoral register, which he says was not credible.



Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi - 374



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah - 213



Nana Agyemang Amponsah - 4



Hayford Siaw:



Hayford Siaw, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority contested against Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



He lost the race.



Frank Annoh Dompreh - 734



Hayford Siaw - 228



Rejected - 2



Roni Kwesi Nicol



Roni Nicol, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the State Housing Company, contested to unseat incumbent MP for Ablekuma West and Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



The bid failed.



Roni Nicol also challenged Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in the primaries held in 2016 but lost.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful - 817



Roni Paa Kwesi Nicol - 241



Bice Osei Kuffour



Bice Osei Kuffour, the Managing Director of Ghana Post, who is popularly known as Obour, also lost his bid to become Asante Akim South Constituency parliamentary candidate.



Kwaku Asante Boateng - 360



Obour [Bice Osei Kuffuor] - 296



Sammy Binfo Darkwa:



Sammy Binfo Darkwa was one of the people seeking to unseat the MP for Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Kobina Tahir Hammond.



Sammy Binfo Darkwa is a former President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and the current Chief Accountant at the Ghana Publishing Company Limited.



He lost to the trade minister.





