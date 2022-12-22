3
FULL LIST: Winners of Youth Edition of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 1.jpeg The event was held virtually

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The youth edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The ceremony which was done virtually saw some Ghanaian youth being recognized for distinguishing themselves in their respective fields.

Arsenal and Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was named the recipient of the Youth Excellence in Sports award for his impressive performances for Arsenal and the Black Stars.

Thomas Partey spent most of his career with Atlético Madrid, making over 150 competitive appearances. A full Ghana international since 2016, he represented the nation at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Born in Krobo Odumase, Thomas was a product of local Odometah FC's youth ranks. He signed a contract with Atlético Madrid in 2011 and was subsequently moved to the reserves a year later.

In the Youth Excellence in Music, Dance, and Drama category, comedian Clemento Suarez was given the honor for distinguishing himself in his field.

Clemento Suarez started his professional career in 2011 by doing unpaid work. He later decided to become a professional comedian. Clemento has worked with creative directors such as Latif Abubakar, and has featured in the Ghanaian TV series Kejetia vs Makola.

He co-hosted the third edition of the 3Music Awards with O. B. Amponsah which was the first virtual award concert organized in Ghana during lock-down period because of COVID-19.

For being a leading voice advocacy for all issues relative to women, media personality, Berla Mundi was winner of the Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy.

Below is the full list of Award winners

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in the Diaspora

MAAME DE-HEER

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Music. Drama and Dance

CLEMENTO SUAREZ

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Women Advocacy

BERLA MUNDI

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Agriculture

MORRIS ADDAI

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Sports

THOMAS TEYE PARTEY

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Visual Arts

Philip David Ofori

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Peace and Diplomacy

RICHARD ASUMAH

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Fashion MAVIS NELSON

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Education

DR AMA OPOKU-AGYEMAN

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Health

DR. DAVID TETTEH

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Information Technology

PRINCE OWUSU

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Innovation

FREDERICK ABILA

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Science and Engineering LOIS DAMPTEY

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Media and Communication

Michael Agyapong Agyapa

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Entrepreneurship

JORGE APPIAH

GhanaWeb Youth Excellence in Leadership

Emily Jemima Nyarko

GhanaWeb Excellence Youth Organization Award

PRIME TIME

EKOW BLANKSON MARKETING GIANT AWARD

Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo

