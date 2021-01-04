FULL TEXT: 2021 approved Academic Calendar from Kindergarten to SHS

Following the president’s announcement of the reopening of schools in his 21st COVID-19 update Address to the Nation, the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Education has released a document containing a roadmap for the reopening as well as stipulated timelines for the year’s academic activities.
The document prepared by the ministry also outlines conditions for the reopening of schools as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.
As announced by the president, the document indicates that Kindergarten, primary, and Junior High Schools will reopen on January 18 whiles Senior high Schools will also reopen in two tiers; SHS 3 and 2 (Green and Single Track – January 15, 2021); SHS 1 and SHS 2 Gold Track – March 10, 2020.
The document among other things also reveals that the government intends to adapt 3-year proposed examination dates that will help bring the academic calendar for Senior High Schools to normal following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
See the full document below:
