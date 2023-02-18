6
FULL TEXT: Ablakwa's 85-page affidavit challenging Kusi Boateng's contempt suit

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa North Tongu Mp Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Sat, 18 Feb 2023

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has responded to a suit brought against him for contempt of court after he was recorded kicking some court documents being served on him.

The contempt suit was brought by secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng; alias Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, who Ablakwa had accused of operating a dual identity for criminal purposes.

Ablakwa's lawyers, Sory@Law filed an 85-page affidavit filedin opposition to the contempt application filed against him by Rev Kusi Boateng.

In the document which was loaded with evidence from the lawmaker proving that the clergyman was operation a dual identity for criminal reasons, Ablakwa sought to address copiuosly reasons why he did not have to be charged for contempt.

Ablakwa's lawyer in the affidavit which has been sighted by GhanaWeb said that the person who served their client the court documents was not a bailiff of the court which violates a recent order of Chief Justice Anin Yeboah dated November 7, 2022 that “only judicial service bailiffs are allowed to serve processes from the courts".

The lawyers went on to provide documents which are supposed to prove that Rev Kusi Boateng was operating a double identity.

Find the full affidavit below:



