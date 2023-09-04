FULL TEXT: Attorney-General's speech at 40th Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice

Ghana's Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has highlighted some of the country's efforts aimed at promoting integrity in the financial sector.

The A-G who delivered the keynote speech at the 40th Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime in the United Kingdom noted that any serious endeavour to fight economic crimes must be firmly rooted in the establishment of systems.



He stressed that these are vital for its deterrence, undertaking of smooth investigations where same occur and a sound vehicle for prosecution and punishment in a fair and efficient manner.



Godfred Dame however pointed out that public procurement in Ghana for instance plays a preeminent role in the development of the nation which is evident in the country's enactment of rules from the Constitution of the country to specific laws in the financial sector, founded on the principles of integrity, to regulate procurement in the public sector and to curb abuse and insider trading.



