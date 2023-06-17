FULL TEXT: Bawumia announces presidential bid, files nomination form for NPP primaries

Dr Bawumia flanked by his wife Samira

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia filed his nomination on Friday, June 16, 2023, to contest in the upcoming flagbearer race of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The Vice President, whose nomination was picked on his behalf in May, delivered an address at the NPP's national headquarters on Friday.



During the official announcement of his presidential bid for the first time, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his determination to lead the development of Ghana by leveraging digitalization when elected president.



