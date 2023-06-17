10
Menu
News

FULL TEXT: Bawumia's announces presidential bid, files nomination form for NPP primaries

Dr Bawumia Flanked By Samira Dr Bawumia flanked by his wife Samira

Sat, 17 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia filed his nomination on Friday, June 16, 2023, to contest in the upcoming flagbearer race of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The Vice President, whose nomination was picked on his behalf in May, delivered an address at the NPP's national headquarters on Friday.

During the official announcement of his presidential bid for the first time, Dr. Bawumia emphasized his determination to lead the development of Ghana by leveraging digitalization when elected president.

Read Dr Bawumia's full address below:





You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV





GA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi