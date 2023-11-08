FULL TEXT: CHRAJ report on Adom-Otchere's 2021 Xmas Tree decor at KIA

Paul Adom-Otchere is board chairman of GACL

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) on November 7 released its report on a procurement breach petition leveled against Paul Adom-Otchere, in his capacity as Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

A journalist, Sacut Amenga-Etego, petitioned the Commission on what he claimed was a misuse of public funds in the procurement of Christmas trees in 2021 by Paul Adom-Otchere-led board.



CHRAJ in its 55-page report said it found no evidence of procurement breach in the petition but stated that in his capacity as Board Chairman, some of the processes he involved himself in relative to the transaction amounted to abuse of his office and interference in the day-to-day running of GACL.



In their summary, CHRAJ said, by directly involving himself in the procurement of the Christmas trees, Mr. Paul Adom-Otchere has abused the powers of his office and breached one of the cardinal principles of corporate governance, that of separation of the roles of the chairman of the board and the chief executive officer.



Read the full report below:





