FULL TEXT: EC pegs presidential filing fee at GH¢100,000

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) has opened up the nominations for parliamentary and presidential candidates ahead of the 2020 general elections.

According to Jean Mensa, the cost of forms for Presidential aspirants is ¢100,000 while parliamentary aspirants are required to pay ¢10,000.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Monday September 14, 2020, the Chairperson of the EC explained that candidates are expected to access their nomination forms online effective Monday, September 14, 2020 at 6:00pm.



The EC further declared a five-day period for candidates or representatives of political parties to present their nomination forms from October 5-9, 2020.

Read Jean Mensa's full text below:









