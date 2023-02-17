FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta's statement to parliament on progress of DDEP

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has delivered a statement before lawmakers in Parliament on Ghana's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

He confirmed that all pensioners who failed to sign onto government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) have now been exempted.



Speaking on the floor of the parliament, Ken Ofori-Atta said pensioner bondholders now have nothing to worry about concerning their investments.



Meanwhile, government says it has achieved about 85 percent of participation in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme which is a key requirement for securing a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund.



Government hopes to reach a Board-Level agreement with the Bretton Woods Institution by the end of March 2023.



Read the full statement below:





