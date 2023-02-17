0
Menu
News

FULL TEXT: Ken Ofori-Atta's statement to parliament on progress of DDEP

Ken Ofori Atta Parliayament Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has delivered a statement before lawmakers in Parliament on Ghana's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

He confirmed that all pensioners who failed to sign onto government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) have now been exempted.

Speaking on the floor of the parliament, Ken Ofori-Atta said pensioner bondholders now have nothing to worry about concerning their investments.

Meanwhile, government says it has achieved about 85 percent of participation in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme which is a key requirement for securing a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Government hopes to reach a Board-Level agreement with the Bretton Woods Institution by the end of March 2023.

Read the full statement below:



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sophia Akuffo promises 'more fire' on issues of national interest
Four reasons why Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post
Ablakwa running two unregistered companies - Group alleges
My generation has failed the younger generation big time – Sophia Akuffo
Adwoa Safo 'meets' Akufo-Addo at inauguration of school in Kwabenya
Sophia Akuffo hits back at detractors
NPP MPs protest removal of Haruna from 7 committees
How did final bond subscription go from 50% to 85% in 24-hours? - Bright Simons asks
How Ghanaian 'preacher' Nana Agradaa celebrated Val's Day in red bra
Gabby Otchere-Darko can call me paranoid, I don't care - Sophia Akuffo
Related Articles: