FULL TEXT: Mahama's address on political party financing

Former president John Dramani Mahama has delivered a lecture on political party financing in Ghana.
The lecture took place on Wednesday, March 22 at the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA) auditorium.
Mahama, who is seeking the flagbearership slot of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also launched a fundraising app as part of the programme.
He gave perspectives on how the government was already financing parties - directly and indirectly - before calling for continued engagement on the subject matter.
The theme of the lecture was: "Financing political campaigns the Ghana we Want:
The Case for a more transparent and broad-based citizen participation."
Read his full speech below:
