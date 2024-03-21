FULL TEXT: Majority Caucus blasts Bagbin over arbitrary, undemocratic adjournment

Afenyo-Markin with his deputy and whips

The Majority Caucus in Parliament issued a stern riposte to events in the House on March 20, 2024, when Speaker Alban Bagbin delivered a formal statement on a recent letter by the presidency before adjourning the House indefinitely.

In a statement dated March 20, 2024, the Caucus accused Bagbin of unilaterally adjourning the House, an act that they say undermines the government.



"Point 10 of their 13-point statement read: "The decision of Mr Speaker to adjourn the House without recourse to its members, especially the Leadership, is most arbitrary, capricious and undemocratic. The settled practice has always been that the Leadership of the House guide the Chair to conduct the Business of the House."



The listed business before the House that had to be aborted on the back of Bagbin's decision. Among others, tax waivers, laying of papers, consideration of bills, outstanding IDA facility and approval of ministerial nominees.



"The consequences are clear that the economy will suffer and government business will be undermined because of the pleasure of one man," point-11 read.

The Majority also accused the Minority of backing the Speaker because of their inordinate love to win power on the back of bad blood for the government.



