FULL TEXT: Senyo Hosi's open letter to President Akufo-Addo on Ofori-Atta's removal

Senyo Hosi1212121211322 Senyo Hosi, Economic and Petroluem expert

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Financial and Economic Policy Analyst, Senyo Hosi has expressed his opinion on the ongoing public debate over the decision to either dismiss or force Ken Ofori-Atta to resign as finance minister over the current economic woes in the country.

In a write-up sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr. Hosi said the President's resistance to maintain Ken Ofori-Atta despite pushback from members of the governing party will rather make Ghana "ungovernable"

"History will not be kind to us if we have no lessons to learn from the executive-parliament impasse of the 3rd Republic. I hold nothing against KOA. I believe he has done his bit and run his race, but Ghana is bigger than us all. We must be humble about our reality if we can’t change its tide," portions of his write-up read.

He continued, "Unsurprisingly, the political hawks in your party have lined up in pursuit of his position or to influence his replacement. I can understand the politics. Unfortunately, the dire situation we find ourselves in as an economy and to a material extent, as a country, transcends the party politicking characteristic of our time".

Read the full write-up below:

