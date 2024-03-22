FULL TEXT: Stop distortions, grand propaganda - Minority 'shields' Bagbin, blasts Majority

Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader

The Minority in Parliament has issued a stern response to the Majority caucus's statement accusing the Speaker of Parliament of acting arbitrarily in the March 20, 2024 adjournment of the House.

The Majority also accused the Minority of acting in politically expedient ways with their support for Bagbin's decision to suspend the approval of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State.



They accused the speaker of intentionally stopping the approval process, thereby impeding the president and his government from receiving the necessary support.



In a statement dated March 21, 2024, and signed by Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, the Majority should accept responsibility for the impasse rather than resort to shifting blame.



The defended the Speaker's action and listed a number of reasons why all the reasons the Majority advanced in accusing them of sabotaging government business was untrue and unfounded.



The statement also stressed that the Majority was only interested in engaging in falsehood and grand propaganda to tarnish the reputation of the Speaker and put him in bad light before the general public.

"It is bizarre and unfortunate that the Majority Caucus accuses Mr. Speaker of arbitrariness and falsely claims that the Speaker and the Minority are sabotaging so-called government business.



"The Majority Caucus is engaged in deliberate distortions and grand propaganda to whip up public sentiments against the Rt. Hon. Speaker and the Minority Caucus with these false claims,” the statement read in part.



