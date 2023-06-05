0
FULL TEXT: Supreme Court judgement that ordered Parliament to expunge Gyakye Quayson’s name as MP

Supreme Court 23 Ghana's supreme court

Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Supreme Court has released the complete judgment in which it declared the election of James Gyakye Quayson as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North in the Central Region unconstitutional.

On May 17, 2023, a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of the petition challenging Quayson's eligibility. The court ordered Parliament to remove Mr. Quayson's name from the list of MPs.

The publication of the full judgment provides clarity on the court's decision and the legal reasoning behind it.

The judgment highlights the constitutional violation and emphasizes the significance of upholding the principles of eligibility for parliamentary candidacy.

Below is the full judgment

