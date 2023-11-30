FULL TEXT: What the court said in 'side chick' vs banker cum church elder amorous case

The Accra High Court has struck out the case brought by the side chick

On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, an Accra High Court threw out a court suit initiated by Deborah Seyram Adablah against Ernest Kwasi Nimako, who she refered to as her “sugar daddy.”

The court in striking out the case agreed with lawyers for Ernest Kwasi Nimako that the case lacks merit.



The lawyers for Kwasi Nimako, from Kulendi@Law, argued before the court that Deborah Seyram Dablah did not disclose any reasonable cause of action and that “the contract she was seeking to enforce if at all, was a legal contract.”



In striking out the case, the court agreed with the counsels for Kwasi Nimako that no substantive issue was raised by Deborah Seyram Adablah in her suit.



Read the full contents of the judgment by the court below:





Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, catch this eye-opening conversation Etsey Atisu had with Nana Prah Agyensaim VI about how he came to have the cleanest town in Ghana, on People & Places on GhanaWeb TV, below:



