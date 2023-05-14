3
Menu
News

Faana-Bortianor boat disaster: Mass burial held for nine school children

Image 194 1024x576.png The tragic incident occured on May 10, 2023

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The families of nine school children who tragically lost their lives in a boat disaster last week have held a mass burial ceremony for the victims.

On May 10, 2023, some nine school children lost their lives after a boat carrying about twelve people across an estuary capsized at Faana-Bortianor, an island community in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a JoyNews report, the mass burial service was held on Sunday, May 14, 2023, with hundreds gathering to bid farewell to the deceased.

Present at the burial ceremony to commiserate with the families were Municipal Chief Executive for Ga South, Joseph Nyarni and Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Silvester Tetteh.

The tragic incident has left the community and families devastated.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that some three persons, including the boat owner, managed to swim to safety when the incident occurred while none of the twelve were reported to be wearing a life jacket.



MA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo