Face forward! - IMF boss celebrates Kwame Nkrumah after mausoleum visit

The IMF Boss (5th left) in a group picture with MoF officials and members of her delegation

Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, rounded up an official visit to Ghana on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Aside from her core engagements like meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and other key economic sector stakeholders, she made time for other touristic engagements.



One of them shared on her official X handle was a visit to the Kwame Nkrumah mausoleum in Accra.



She was accompanied by the Minister of Finance, Mohammed Amin Adam, the immediate-past deputy finance minister, Abena Osei-Asare and other ministry officials.



After being shown around the facility, the IMF boss celebrated Nkrumah's role in both founding Ghana and pushing for African unity.



"I am greatly honoured to pay my respects to the father of the Ghanaian nation and to those who accompanied him in his strife to bring freedom and prosperity to this nation.

"I am very impressed by the role he played to unify Africa and I am so proud that today, Africans can say our father was right. There is no prosperous world without a prosperous Africa," she added.



The Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and Memorial Park is dedicated to the memory of the late Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the memorial park was built on a former British Polo field where Ghana’s independence was declared in 1957.



The Mausoleum is a magnificent Marble Monument and the last resting place of the first President of Ghana and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.





Face forward! These powerful words of Ghana’s founding father, Kwame Nkrumah, still resonate today. A prosperous global economy depends on a prosperous Africa. pic.twitter.com/zgZVJKSzXh — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) March 17, 2024

