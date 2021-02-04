Facemask wearing increases from 10 to 42 percent in Accra

Individuals who are not wearing facemasks have declined from 72% to 36%

A survey conducted by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to assess the adherence to wearing of facemasks in the Greater Accra Region has revealed that the wearing of facemasks has increased from 10% to 42%.

Similarly, those not wearing nose masks correctly declined from 72% to 36%.



Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, who announced this in Accra during the COVID-19 media update, said the survey was conducted on January 29, 2021.



The research was conducted in six districts and 43 communities in the region, including Ayawaso West, Ayawaso East, Accra Metropolitan Area, Ablekuma Central and Korle Klottey.



The survey revealed three communities in the region where people did not wear facemasks correctly as Nima market (73.6%), Glife lorry station (73.2) and Osu market entrance (71.6%).



Seventy-eight per cent of people had the intention to use facemasks, out of which 42% wore them correctly.

Twenty-two per cent of the people did not wear facemasks at all.



Comparing male and female adherence to facemask wearing, it revealed that 43.1% of males wore masks correctly as against 41.3% females.



Considering the proportion of adults and children who wore facemasks, it revealed that 43.5% of children wore facemasks as against 42% by adults.



Ayawaso West District registered the highest number of people wearing facemasks correctly, registering 57.3%, whilst Ga West District recorded the lowest with just 29.1%.



Some communities that recorded the highest number of people wearing masks correctly included the University of Ghana entrance (78.8%), Okponglo (81.2%) and GCB Tower Street (74.7%).

Dr Kuma-Aboagye explained that incorrect wearing of facemasks was high in market centres, lorry parks, traffic intersections, and under heads.



He stated that, generally, facemasks wearing had improved, compared to the situation in October last year, which saw 72% of the people not wearing masks.



He, thus, entreated everyone to strictly observe the preventive and safety protocols to help curb the spread of the virus.



He encouraged people to sit in well-ventilated areas, instead of air-conditioned spaces in confined places.