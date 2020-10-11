Fact Check: Kofi Adda to run as independent parliamentary candidate for Navrongro Central

The posters are fake. Kofi Adda will not contest as an Independent Candidate

Last week there were posters of current Member of Parliament (MP) for Navrongo Central Joseph Kofi Kowe Adda emerged on social media seeking to suggest he was lacing his boots to run as an independent Parliamentary Candidate in the 2020 polls.

Many party persons were shocked and wondered if indeed the images were not created by some faceless persons to create disaffection between supporters of Mr Kofi Adda who is the Aviation Minister and the current Upper East Regional Minister Madam Tangoba Abayage.



Checks conducted by MyNewsGh.com reveal that the posters are fake and at the time they were being circulated, Mr Adda was on a tour with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the Upper East Region.



A source close to the Aviation Minister revealed that he has pledged his unflinching support to the candidate of the party in the area and both are working closely in order to retain the seat calling on Ghanaians to disregard the posters and treat them with the contempt they deserve.



It would be recalled that in June this year, the Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage won the Navrongo Central constituency primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ms Tangoba beat incumbent Member of Parliament Joseph Kofi Adda who doubles as Minister for Aviation.



The Navrongo Central constituency became a spot of focus in the parliamentary primaries of the ruling party following the entry of the former Ghana Ambassador to Italy into the race.



Tangoba Abayage polled 313 votes beating Joseph Kofi Adda who got 269 votes.