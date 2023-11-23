Factories, massive IGF coming - Robert Adjase woos Lower Manya NPP delegates

Communication and IT political person at the presidency, Robert Tetteyfio-Adjase

Source: Michael Oberteye

A communication and IT political person at the presidency, Robert Tetteyfio-Adjase has expressed confidence in winning the New Patriotic Party l (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region.

According to him, he is the front-runner among the 3 aspirants contesting the primary considering his capabilities, and achievements among others.



Mr. Adjase speaking to party delegates ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries scheduled for Saturday, 2nd December, 2023 believes he's the right candidate to wrestle the seat from the NDC in the opposition-dominated area for the first time since 1992.



"I'm ready to serve the party if, for the first time in the history of the party, we can get a vibrant and energetic leader who can lead the NPP in Lower Manya Krobo to victory in 2024, who can bring us victory in 2024 and win the seat," said the aspiring parliamentary candidate.



Promising to empower the people with job opportunities if elected, Mr. Adjasey said he would ensure that factories are set up in the area to serve as sources of employment for the teeming youths in the constituency.



Explaining how he would ensure that jobs are created, he said, "In my tenure of office as Member of Parliament, not less than three factories will be built here, in my tenure of office as Member of Parliament, we shall ensure the rapid generation of internally generated funds for the development of our communities, we'll also create big opportunities.”

He was hopeful that despite any intimidation by the opposition NDC in the constituency, victory for the party was assured.



He also emphasized the need for unity in the constituency.



Rev. Alex Acheampong, a special assistant to Mr. Kennedy Agyapong and secretary to the fundraising committee was present together with other members of the committee to pledge their undying support for Mr. Adjase.



According to Rev. Acheampong who's also director in charge of diaspora affairs for team Ken, Mr. Adjase, a staunch campaign team member for the Kennedy Agyapong presidential campaign bid is a promise keeper who delivers on his promise.



"We're backing him because we see that he’s a competent person, he showed to the entire campaign management team that he's very competent, he's somebody who promises and he delivers his promise and we see that when he promised victory for honourable Ken in this constituency, he and his team were able to deliver and deliver well," he said.

Rev. Acheampong was optimistic of victory for Mr. Adjase which would encourage the group to come on board and support the people of Lower Manya Krobo.



He urged the delegates to vote massively for Robert Adjase to enable him to represent the New Patriotic Party in next year's parliamentary elections.



Mr. Adjase, a first-time contender, is contesting the MCE for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh, another first-time contender and Miss Linda Adadevor, an entrepreneur who is seeking to be second-time lucky.