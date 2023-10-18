Factory worker receives life sentence for stabbing Okada rider

File photo

Michael Tetteh, commonly known as "Brother," a factory worker, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a grievous assault that resulted in the death of Patrick Gyasi, an Okada Rider.

This decision followed a unanimous guilty verdict delivered by a seven-member jury on the charge of murder against Tetteh.



The incident occurred on June 16, 2017, in the vicinity of Oduman, near Amasaman, situated in the Greater Accra Region, Graphic.com.gh reports.



Both the convict and the deceased were residents of Oduman, and on that fateful day, Gyasi stopped at a spot known as Otumfour Spot in Oduman.



The prosecution's account of events reveals that at approximately 11:00 PM, the convict, accompanied by an individual identified as Taller, confronted the deceased, Patrick Gyasi. Tetteh allegedly accused Gyasi, stating, "the other day while I was disciplining my child, you insulted me, and now you are here."



In response, Gyasi maintained that he had no issues with Tetteh. Subsequently, Tetteh attempted to strike Gyasi with a log that belonged to a fried yam vendor at the spot. However, Taller intervened, disarming Tetteh and separating the two men.

Undeterred, Tetteh returned home and retrieved a bottle, concealing it in his pocket. Upon his return, and without any apparent provocation, he struck Gyasi on the head and proceeded to stab him in the neck and arm with the broken bottle.



Gyasi suffered significant bleeding and was rushed to the Oduman Health Centre. He was later transferred to the Amasaman Government Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Five days after the incident, on June 21, 2017, Tetteh reportedly fled to Asuboi in the Eastern Region, where he was apprehended.



A post-mortem examination performed on the deceased by Dr. Owusu Afriyie at the Police Hospital in Accra revealed that Gyasi's cause of death was attributed to haemorrhagic shock and associated injuries.



