Fafali Organisation supports the Okaikwei North inter-circuits athletics competition with medals and a glorious podium

Participants of the competition

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

In an inspiring display of athletic excellence and community engagement, the Fafali Organization, a remarkable nonprofit in the Anumle electoral area, dedicated to supporting youth development, on May 5, 2023, supported the Okaikwei North Inter-Circuits athletics competition, that left participants and spectators in awe.

The event witnessed the culmination of months of dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment from young athletes, resulting in an astonishing haul of over 90 medals and a glorious podium finish. The Fafali Organization’s relentless efforts to foster sporting talent and empower future generations have undoubtedly made a profound impact on the athletic landscape across the Anumle Electoral Area and the communities they serve.



The Chief Operating Officer of the Fafali Organization, Atsriku Selase, shared some insights into how this sponsorship came about and what the plans of the organization are, in their upcoming fiscal year.



“On Thursday, April 20, 2023, the Fafali Organization received a request for a sponsorship letter from the Achimota Circuit 24 Sports Directorate, seeking about a hundred medals for their forthcoming Inter-Circuits Athletics Competition. Upon this request, we (Fafali Organization) provided the needed medals as well as a podium to award outstanding athletes, and customized Fafali T-shirts for officials present on the day,” Selase said.



He mentioned that “Our mission as an organization aligns with the proposal from the sports directorate, hence, our interest in going above and beyond to support these athletes who would never have been appreciated for their efforts.”



He also added that “as we begin our fiscal year this May, we hope to continue to empower these underserved children by building upon our various programs, which will go a long way to shape the future of these young ones”.



Promoting youth development through athletics:

Founded on the belief that every child deserves an opportunity to excel, the Fafali Organization has been at the forefront of nurturing young talent in diverse sporting fields like the field of athletics. With a vision to create a society where youth are provided with equal opportunities to harness their potential, the organization has been instrumental in supporting and undertaking events that encourage participation, promote sportsmanship, and inspire greatness.



The inter-circuits athletics competition:



The recently concluded Okaikwei North inter-circuits athletics competition, supported by the Fafali Organization, was a true testament to the power of collective effort and determination.



Bringing together athletes from various circuits across the Okaikwei North Municipality, the event showcased a plethora of sporting disciplines, including track and field events, the long jump, the high jump, the javelin throw, and more. The competition provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, compete against their peers, and aim for excellence.



Fafali Organization’s support towards the inter-circuits athletics competition showcased the immense potential and talent of young athletes, underscoring the importance of investing in youth development.



With their dedication and mission to empower the youth of Africa with education, training, and character, enabling them to act upon their future and enriching their local communities and Africa as a whole, the Fafali Organization’s impacts are just beginning.