Failed prophecies of 2020

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, founder of the Glorious Wave Church International

Over the years some religious leaders have distinguished themselves to be part of very few groups of people spiritually inclined in being able to predict the future.

Throughout the year, people who are spiritually inclined to predict events of the future come out with various prophecies that put us on the edge for various reasons, and whiles some of the prophecies are confirmed to have eventually come to pass, some divine pronouncements, however, never get to see the light of day despite the level of convictions with which they are made.



In a review of the year 2020, GhanaWeb has compiled some prophecies made that failed to see the light of reality.



Election 2020: Akufo-Addo is a one-term President, Mahama will win – Badu Kobi



The founder of the Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi’s name will likely come up anytime the topic of prophesying is discussed in Ghana.



He has over the years branded himself as one of very few pastors in Ghana whose prophecies have included events in politics.



Ahead of the 2020 presidential election he emphatically predicted a win for Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.



On several occasions prior to the election, he stated that a win for John Mahama was already confirmed and unchangeable. He sometimes went as far as predicting the margin of win that was going to ensure the return of the former President to presidency.



"...The votes for 2020 elections in Ghana are for John Mahama. It is 52.3 percent or more for John Mahama and I am saying it well for the bloggers to hear it," he stated in his final prophecy on the election result which he made on November 29, 2020, barely a week to elections.

The final result of the 2020 presidential election as announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa saw incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo win a second term with a winning percentage of 51.59 percent as against main opposition candidate John Mahama's 47.36 percent of votes.



Prophet Badu Kobi predicts 'big' victory for Hearts of Oak in 2020



The 2019–20 Ghana Premier League was the 64th season of top professional association football league in Ghana. The season started on 28 December 2019, with 18 clubs competing.



For the fans of all 18 clubs, an indication of a good season prior to the commencement of the league was everything to look out for. Such an indication came for fans of Accra Hearts of Oak when Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi during a church service on Sunday, October 28, 2019 predicted success for the Premier League Giants in 2020.



The Ghana Football Association announced that the 2019/2020 League Season was suspended on March 15 2020, in the middle of match-week 15, because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. On 31 May, the league was further suspended until at least 31 June.



As of the time of the suspension of the league, the Phobians were lying 10th on the league table having played 14 out of 34 matches with 5 wins, six draws, 3 loses and a total point of 21.



Following the restart of the Premier League Accra Hearts of Oak have won just 2 matches out 6 played. The team sits 8th on the league table.



After a winless run in two matches of the season, Hearts of Oak demoted Edward Nii Odoom from first-team head coach to take charge of the junior team of the club.

The club has gone on to recruit the service of Serbian tactician, Kosta Papic. However, if the current fortunes of Accra Hearts of Oak is anything to look at coupled with the misfortunes of the COVID-19 pandemic, the year 2020 has been anything but good for the multiple Ghana Premier League Champions.



Coronavirus will not last another month, will disappear before Easter – Owusu Bempah



Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, in March called for calm amidst the rapid spread of the global pandemic; coronavirus, noting that it will be eradicated within a short time.



Renowned prophet, the founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), T.B Joshua had earlier predicted that the disease will be eliminated by March 27, describing the current destruction by the pandemic as the remnants.



Rev Bempah’s statement came at a time when discussions were being had on how the 2020 Easter celebration could be held in the midst of the pandemic.



“…We know the celebration of Easter is usually done in April… But I’m believing God that the impact of the disease(coronavirus) would have died down, even to the extent that the president will come and declare that the ban on social gatherings have been lifted.



“I doubt it will last for another month, it will be gone long before then,” Rev Owusu Bempah stated.



Owusu Bempah predicts win for Trump in US elections

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries a day after the US went to the polls and counting of ballots had begun said some last-minute changes in the spiritual realm had swung the United States of American elections in favour of Donald Trump.



In what can be described as conflicting prophecies on the US elections, Owusu Bempah who on September 17, predicted victory for Democrat candidate, Joe Biden, having previously called a win for Trump made another U-turn on his prophecy.



The ‘conflicting’ prophecies, as explained by Owusu Bempah was due to how things operate in the spiritual realm.



At the time of making the September 17 prophecy, Owusu Bempah said that two (Heaven and the Watchers) of the three layers of decision making in the spiritual realm had recommended to God to make Trump lose the elections.



God, who is not a fan of Joe Biden and what the Democrats party stand for, decided not to sanction the recommendations and waited for Trump to have a change of heart.



According to Owusu Bempah, Trump indeed turned away from his bad deeds and backed by prayers from himself, Archbishop Duncan Williams and Paula Whyte, God rejected the recommendations by Heaven and the Watchers and decided to give Trump another four years.



“God follows elections and particularly, the US, He is very interested. Trump fulfilled a prophecy so God is very pleased with him. Archbishop Duncan Williams informed Paula Whyte about my prophecy and she also told Donald Trump. So, they acted on it and even called me to pray for Trump. We gave him some spiritual directives and he followed them”.



“What he lost in the spiritual realm has been returned to him and if God permits, he will win the US elections. We will keep praying for him. A win for Trump will be good for the Christian faith and he will help expand the faith”.

Mahama would win 2020 elections with 52.1% – Prophet Nigel



Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, was one of many prophets who predicted a win for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 presidential election.



He had throughout the year emphasized a win for Mr Mahama and when some critics called him and other prophets for dabbling in politics, said the role of prophets in political discussions is something that cannot be understated,



“God used people in the Bible and so there cannot be the role of rulership or leadership without prophets and so if people say we are engaging in politics, then they don’t know the Bible. God will never do anything without the prophets,” he said.



In an interview granted on December 4, just days to the election, Prophet Nigel reiterated his prophecy of a win for Mr Mahama saying: “God has revealed to me that Mahama will win the 2020 elections and that Akufo-Addo will only take us into darkness if he wins. I am only a prophet and so it will do us good to believe me because it is the spirit of God working through me. I am not a try and error prophet. I have been consistent and that is how it’s going to be,” he stressed.