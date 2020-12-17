Failure to build cathedral, Ken Agyapong’s attacks on pastors nearly caused NPP’s defeat - Prophet Sarpong

Founder and General Overseer of the Christ Mediation Ministry International, Prophet Kwaku Opoku Sarpong (Prophet OP) has blamed the President’s failure to build the national cathedral as well as attacks on men of God waged by Assin Central Member of Parliament for the NPP government's woeful performance in the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

According to him, God is not pleased with the manner in which Mr. Kennedy Agyapong deliberately chastised the clergy prior to the elections and described many of them as fake prophets.



Bishop OP says together with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s lackadaisical approach to his promise of building a cathedral for the Lord, brought God’s displeasure upon them.



President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the national cathedral in March 2020 and according to the prophet, though Nana Akufo-Addo was destined to win the presidential elections, his failure to build the much advertised national cathedral on time and verbal attacks on the clergy by Assin Central Member Of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong nearly reversed the destined victory of the New Patriotic Party.



“His [Akufo-Addo’s] victory nearly overturned, and this is because of the cathedral that Nana Addo decided not to build on time or at all which delayed until the sod-cutting just before the elections and that’s what nearly changed God’s mind,” he said.



“The second issue is with Ken Agyapong’s rise against men of God. He was doing something like he was rising against fake men of God but how would you know? Has any man of God told you he’s not from God? And even you judging, the bible says, though shall not judge.”



Prophet Kwaku Opoku Sarpong also cited criticisms on Founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyin Asare by Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi as another attack on men of God by an NPP bigwig that nearly affected their victory in the elections.

What saved the NPP from defeat, he stressed was the president’s eventual decision to build the cathedral in the honour of God.



“What helped the NPP to victory, I’m telling you is because Nana Addo broke grounds for the construction of the cathedral that demonstrated his commitment to God,” he stressed.



He adds that all those who prophesied victory for John Dramani Mahama were right but the President reacted to appease the Lord which turned the verdict back to the NPP.



A video available shows the prophet in his December 31st, 2019 watch night service prophesying that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would win the 2020 presidential elections but added that the New Patriotic Party would lose most of the seats it currently holds.



“The time is not due but let me tell you this, 2020, Nana Addo will retain his seat,” he could be heard saying to rapturous cheers from his congregants. “But the parliamentary seats, the NPP will lose a lot of them.”

