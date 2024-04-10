Failure to comply with Presidential Office Act 'reprehensible' – Ablakwa takes on Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has sharply criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to submit an annual staffing report to Parliament as mandated by the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463).

Mr Ablakwa described this failure as "totally reprehensible," emphasising the importance of the report in providing transparency regarding the number and ranks of presidential staffers.



Mr Ablakwa expressed his frustration, highlighting that despite reminders, President Akufo-Addo has yet to comply with Act 463, which requires the submission of the annual report within three months after the end of each financial year.



The absence of this report, he noted, hinders Parliament's ability to exercise oversight and pursue financial accountability effectively.



In a Facebook post, the lawmaker revealed that a recent search conducted in Parliament indicated that President Akufo-Addo had not submitted the 2023 Annual Report by the legally mandated deadline at the end of March.

He stressed that such breaches undermine Parliament's lawful mandate and cannot be considered a proud legacy for the President, asserting that Ghana deserves better.



Mr Ablakwa is demanding the immediate submission of the Annual Report.



