Faith is the eye of a believer - Pastor Mensah

Pastor Anthony Kwesi Mensah is the Resident Minister for Pentecost International Worship Centre

Source: Emmanuel Nana Nsiah, Contributor

The Resident Minister for Pentecost International Worship Centre, New Tafo in Kumasi (PIWC- New Tafo), Pastor Anthony Kwesi Mensah, has emphasized the crucial role of faith in enabling believers to enjoy the unlimited blessings of God.

According to him, it takes faith to cause the manifestation of God's promises in the life of a believer.



Pastor Kwesi Mensah made this known in a sermon he preached during the climax of the Yennyawoso District Prayer Festival on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Central Assembly auditorium.



The week-long event, which was held on the theme: “The Fire Of The Lord” (1 Kings 18:38), under the aegis of Pastor Charles Oduro, the District Minister, was in two sessions - morning and evening, with an impressive turnout.



Speaking on the topic: “Faith To Obtain The Promise” taken from 1 Kings 18:41-46 and James 5:15-17, Pastor Kwesi Mensah, who was the guest speaker for the event, charged believers to always lift up a prayer of faith. He said that prayer of faith has a tremendous capacity to do the impossible.



He chronicled how the fervent prayer of Elijah denied the earth of rain for three and half years and once again prayed and the sky opened for rain.



“Elijah was the same kind of person as we are, yet he prayed earnestly that there would be no rain, and no rain fell on the land for three and half years. Once again he prayed, and the sky poured out its rain and the earth produced its crops,” he explained.

Defining faith as confidence, reliance and perseverance, the Resident Minister stated: “Faith without trials is not faith.” He, therefore, encouraged believers not to relent in their faith when the going gets tough for faith comes with trials.



He mentioned legal and vital as two sides of faith. The legal side of faith, according to him, is whereby every Word of God is accepted and trusted by a believer.



“A believer, who emerges victorious always trusts and believes every single word which proceeds from the mouth of God. When he takes the Bible, he believes it is the written Word of God,” he said, adding, “If you are a believer and you don't have a relationship with the written Word of God, then you don't have a relationship with God.”



He revealed that the vital side of faith which, he explained, is the situation whereby a believer puts God's word into action in perilous times, also has two sides, namely testing side, and breakthrough side where victory and miracles manifest themselves. He indicated that God has numerous promises for believers and the first among which is the success and well-being of a believer.



“Whatever the situation is, you must have faith in God and be sure that it shall be well with you,” he assured, adding, “A believer with faith sees how pleasant his end will be irrespective of what he goes through.”



The man of God noted that faith is found in the heart and the mouth of a believer (Romans 10:9-10) and, therefore, admonished believers to, all the time, think of good things in their heart and declare good things with their mouth.

Touching on the language of faith, Pastor Anthony Kwesi Mensah, among other things, said that faith is God can do it (Mark 9:23); God is willing (Mark 1:40-41), saying, “The will of God is the Word of God.” Another language of faith, according to the Resident Minister, is that the giant will fall (1 Samuel 17:46-47).



He also urged Christians to belong in prayer as they seek to be filled with the power of the Holy Spirit which, he described as 'Overtaker's Anointing'.



“Elijah, though was aged, he ran ahead of King Ahab's chariot all the way to Jezreel because of the power of the Lord which came upon him,” he revealed, saying, “Those who wait upon the Lord will have new strength. They will rise on wings like eagles; they will run and not get weary; they will walk and not grow weak.”



Present at the service were Mrs Gladys Oduro (wife of the District Minister), Mrs Nana Aba Mensah (wife of Pastor Anthony Kwesi Mensah), among others.

