Fake Assin North security personnel were wearing NPP shirts – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, NDC National Chairman

National Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia known popularly as General Mosquito has disclosed that fake policemen and a soldier arrested during the just-ended Assin-North By-election were members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP0.

He reveals that when the persons were stripped of their uniforms, they had donned NPP T-shirts underneath the fake police apparel.



“The Police apprehended some fake police officers. When the uniforms were taken off, they were wearing NPP T-shirts. You can ask George Opare Addo because he followed up to ensure the people were arrested and sent to Assin Fosu. I also had the chance to be a witness to another arrest. The person who was arrested also turned out to be a member of the governing NPP,” he said on Accra-based Okay Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com

“I believe it’s because of these things the NPP’s General Secretary said we are intimidating them and that these things are only happening in their strongholds. For a General Secretary of a governing political party to say this then you know that they have lost the battle,” he added.



Asiedu Nketia said the arrest affirmed claims that the NPP wanted to intimidate the people of Assin North but the wrath of the people was visited on them with the massive votes for the NDC.