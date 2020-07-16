Crime & Punishment

Fake coronavirus contact tracer arrested in Accra

The suspect, Abdulai Baba Moro, has been detained and is assisting investigations

A 23-year-old man is being held by police in Ghana’s capital Accra, for posing as a COVID-19 contact tracer and defrauding unsuspected victims of their monies.

The suspect, Abdulai Baba Moro, has been detained and is assisting investigations, police at East Legon said on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.



Police said in a statement that on July 7, the suspect reportedly approached his target victims and introduced himself as a COVID-19 contact tracer assigned to take samples for his establishment.



He succeeded in taking samples from 28 workers and collected an amount of ¢3,750.00 as testing fees, the police said.



After 48 hours Abdullai returned with the results and concluded that some had tested positive for Coronavirus.



He further recommended that the victims self-quarantined while he prescribed medications for them. Luck, however, eluded after a complainant who became suspicious contacted the address on the results slip which turned out to be invalid.

A report was formally made at the police station leading to his arrest.



Abdullai admitted to charges of defrauding by false pretenses and is expected to be put before court in the coming days when investigations are over.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.