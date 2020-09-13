Crime & Punishment

Fake currency dealer in Police grips

The suspect attempted bolting but was swiftyly apprehended by police

The Kpando Police have arrested Ebenezer Jomo, a 24-year-old Okada Rider, who resides at Aloyi, a suburb of Kpando, for transacting business with fake currency at Gabi.

Police Detective Sergeant, Mr Agyin Osei, Head of the Kpando Criminal Investigations Department (CID), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that on September, 9, this year, at around 2000 hours, Jomo attempted to transfer fake Ghana Cedi notes through mobile money to a relative but was found out.



He said the vigilance of the vendor thwarted the criminal intention of Jomo when GHC300.00 out of the GHC700.00 Jomo tried to send were fake notes.



He said Jomo then attempted to bolt but was apprehended by some witnesses at the scene.

The Detective Sergeant said Jomo admitted to the offence and pleaded for clemency as he was the bread-winner of his family.



He said Jomo confessed that he got the currency from a dealer in Accra, who sold the fake GHC 300.00 to him for GHC 50.00. but failed to show his identity, location or mobile number.



The accused would be arraigned on Monday, September, 14.

