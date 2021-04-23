Fake fetish priest calls for help

He made people believe he could double their monies

Source: Happy FM

A Ghanaian man has shared his story on how he started the scam of being a fetish priest.

According to him, he started the scam because of some hardship he was facing. “As I was in need, I could not think of any other way than to defraud others to make ends meet”.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on the Boneka Edition on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “I have been pretending to be a to be a Fetish priest for about 7 years now. I printed and posted bills all over claiming to have the ability to double money”.



Giving details about the acts he shared, “Depending on your situation, I take your money and also ask you to provide certain items because the gods demand it. If you’re unable to get the items I charge you double of what you would have used to purchase the items. In your presence, I make concoctions for you and also say incantations to make you believe I am real and powerful”.



He shared that after this process he gives his clients a date for them to come back for the results. Prior to their due dates, they would come back to an empty shrine as he would have relocated.

He added that he is unable to stay at a particular location for long because of the fear of being caught.



“I travel and move a lot so I am not caught”, he said.



Asked why he stopped when he claims to have been making money he said, “I was making money in the beginning but after a while things got tough and I realized I cannot live this life forever”.



He went on to say that he is tired of the kind of life he has lived and now and wants to change for the better.