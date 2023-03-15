5
Fake fire officer arrested for stealing palm oil

Fake Fire Officer He was caught with over ten gallons of stolen palm oil and palm kernel from a palm oil mill

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his late twenties in a Fire Service uniform has been nabbed and beaten to pulp for stealing palm oil and palm kernel at Abeadze Towoboase in the Central Region.

The suspect was on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 dawn caught with over ten gallons of stolen palm oil and palm kernel from a palm oil mill.

The suspect who failed to produce his identity card and also state which Fire station he works when interrogated is believed to be a fake Fire Service officer.

The residents quietly monitored him as he stole the palm oil but was apprehended as he was about to leave the scene. He was then given a good beating while he pleaded for forgiveness.

The suspect who is not known to anybody in the area was later dragged to the Mankessim Divisional Police Station at Jedu for investigation.

