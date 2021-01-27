Fake hydrogen peroxide on sale amid shortage - FDA warns public

Logo of the Food and Drugs Authority.

The Food and Drugs Authority, FDA and Pharmacy Council of Ghana have cautioned the public against fake and substandard hydrogen peroxide on the markets.

According to the two bodies, a joint monitoring exercise they undertook recently revealed a shortage of hydrogen peroxide in pharmaceutical facilities as a result of 'panic buying.'



They issued a statement on the FDA letterhead and signed by the FDA CEO and Registrar of the PC. The rise in sales of the product is linked to recent reports that it was effective in the treatment and prevention of coronavirus.



Below are excerpts of their statement

This has given rise to the sale of fake and substandard Hydrogen Peroxide on the market. Pharmacies and Over the Counter Medicine Shops are hereby cautioned to always buy their stocks from licensed wholesalers and manufacturers.



The general public is also being reminded to purchase only Food and Drugs Authority approved hydrogen peroxide and other medicinal products and be on the lookout for the mandatory FDA registration numbers on such products, if they are manufactured in Ghana.