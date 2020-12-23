Fake lawyer and 21 secessionists back in court

Denis Seyram Benson was representing some secessionists in court

The alleged fake lawyer who was nabbed for representing some secessionists in court was on Tuesday charged together with the other accused in the matter.

Denis Seyram Benson is now standing trial with 21 others on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime namely treason felony, conspiracy to commit crime namely causing damage and causing unlawful damage.



Benson’s lawyer, Rexford Nii Nortey Lokko vehemently opposed to the inclusion of his client’s name to the list of alleged secessionists.



According to Mr. Lokko, Benson had never taken part in any activities of the alleged secessionists, adding that, he was only arrested on December 17, this year for allegedly posing as a lawyer for the alleged secessionists.



Mr. Lokko said it was a deliberate attempt by the prosecution to keep Benson in custody; adding that Benson has never been in police custody with the alleged secessionists for the past four months.



But the court presided over by Ms. Ama Adomako Kwakye asked Mr. Lokko to go through laid down measures to ensure that his client name was taken off the charge sheet.

Meanwhile, the court has discharged 11 other accused persons; it, however, turned down bail application of the 22 secessionists saying it was not clothed with the power of granting bail to the suspects with regard to the nature of the case and the court’s jurisdiction.



According to the court, it was the trial court that has the jurisdiction to grant bail.



It further directed the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to provide accused access to their lawyers.



Accused lawyers prayed for the granting of bail, claiming that their clients have been on remand for the past four months without they (accused persons) having access to their lawyers, drugs and medical care.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare opposed to the granting of bail saying it was premature for the court to grant bail.

The Court adjourned the matter to January 11, 2021, after remanding the accused persons into NIB custody.



The facts as narrated by the Prosecution were that the suspects are members of a prohibited organization the so-called Western Togoland Foundation and related organizations. He said 0n September 25, this year, said the suspects agreed together with a common purpose to secede from the Republic of Ghana, and attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the Volta Region.



Prosecution said the suspects overpowered the officers at the stations, broke into their armouries and made away with a total number of 17 AK47 assault rifles, five pump action guns; one shotgun, two Mack three guns, three SMG’s rifles; eleven rubber bullets; 25 rounds of 37 mm tear Gas Cartridges, 300 rounds of AK47 ammunition.



Prosecution said the accused also drove away from the Patrol vehicle at Aveyime Police Station.



He said the accused and others at large also broke into the rooms of the Police at Aveyime and made away with television sets, sound systems, monies and Police accoutrements

He said on October 19, this year, Police investigations led to the arrest and retrieval of some items stolen from Aveyime and Mepe including 30 rounds of AK 47 ammunitions, Six AK 47 magazine and one bayonet.



Thirty-two of the alleged secessionist were discharged at an Accra Circuit Court on Monday, December 21, but were re-arrested and 22 were put before the Kaneshie Court on Tuesday, December 22.



The accused included Nene Kwaku Agblorm II aka Joshua Tawiah Agbolorm; Abednego Dzereke Mawuena; Emmanuel Hayford Afedo; Richard Doglo Ametepe; Benjamin Kplivi; Samuel Wor; Charles Elo; Richard Kwasi Norgbordzi; Stephen Kpexor; and Ebenezer Nyaletasi.



The rest are Cephas Zodanu; Moese Gadago; Ernest Dzitor; Vincent Amaglo Gakpetor; Atigah Dziwornu aka Adonis; Godwin Adzowu; Samuel Yoa Fiagbedzi; Samuel Atsu Gagbetor; Joseph Nyamewu; Afetorgbe Kpogo; and Dennis Seyram Benson