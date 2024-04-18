‘Fake news with lies will not deter me’ – Oquaye Jnr. to naysayers on viral washing video

NPP parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, Mike Oquaye Jnr

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, Mike Oquaye Jnr, has denied reports that he was washing the underwear of one of his constituents in a viral video clip of his door-to-door campaign exercise.

According to him, the video showing him washing what looked like ‘undies’ is fake and is being shared by his opponents to tarnish his image for political benefits.



In a post shared on Facebook on Thursday, April 18, 2024, Mike Oquaye Jnr clarified that he went to the home of his constituent during his door-to-door campaign and helped her wash her jeans shorts and not her underwear.



“What is your propaganda and lies that I washed so and so which is a blatant lie and a complete fabrication? Why did you not say what I really did, chatting with and washing jeans shorts with a constituent.



“Was it because it will have been a useless story or was it because you wanted to lie and create fake sensational news?” he quizzed.



The NPP parliamentary candidate also said that he does not regret helping his constituent wash her clothing because it forms part of his effort to get close to his people and also win their support; adding that great politicians including the late former President Jerry John Rawlings took similar actions to win the support of Ghanaians.

He said that the woman he helped in the viral video even stopped washing to embark on the door-to-door campaign with him because she was pleased with his gesture.



“THE WOMAN I ENGAGED WITH AND WASHED CLOTHES WITH SAYS SHE LOVED IT, SHE LOVES MY HUMILITY AND WILL VOTE FOR ME. You are sitting on social media and talking plenty. In fact, as for the lady I chatted and washed with, she left the rest of her washing and followed me from house to house.”



The said video showed Oquaye Jnr immersed in the act of service, bending over a bowl of water to wash clothes with a woman in his constituency.



The gesture has ignited discussions on social media about the lengths politicians go to garner votes during election seasons.



BAI/DO



