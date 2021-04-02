Fake nurse arrested by Midwifery Council

File photo

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has arrested Ms Abigail Bobin, Midwife, and Ms Esther Abuubey, Trainee Midwife for using fake certificates to gain admission into the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Kpembe in the Northern Region.

The Intelligence and Disciplinary Department of the Midwifery Council apprehended the two who used certificates belonging to others to gain admission into the institute, a statement signed by Mr Felix Nyante, the Registrar of the NMC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Thursday stated.



The statement said the two were apprehended through intelligence gathered and with the assistance of the Principal of the Training College.



The statement said a Nursing Assistant, Ms Stephany Arthur Baidoo was also apprehended when she presented documents for change of name because she used a West Africa Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) certificate and a fake birth certificate belonging to another person to gain admission at Nyaniba Health College.



The statement said the three perpetrators had admitted in a written statement to the Registrar, that they used fake documents to gain admission at their respective Health Colleges.

The Council said it would not protect any student or practitioner with fake certificates” and noted that all prospective students should ensure they provide genuine documents for admission to avoid sanctions.



The statement said several other suspected fake practitioners and students with issues of impersonation are currently under investigation.



The Council appealed to Heads of Nursing and Midwifery Training Institutions and Health Facilities to assist it with information on suspected students and practitioners to enable it to rid the system of quacks.