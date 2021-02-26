Fake police officer arrested for extortion

A photo of the fake senior police officer

A fake senior police officer has been arrested at Mankessim in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region for extorting money from people to recruit them into the Police Service.

According to the deputy Central Regional Police PRO, Sargent Isaac Evans Anttie, on 25th February 2021, the Mankessim Divisional Police Command received information that a 28-year-old Nana Opare, an unemployed and resident of Mankessim was going round and presenting himself as one of the senior officers at the District/Divisional Headquarters, Mankessim that he can assist anyone who wants to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.



That he has used such false information to defraud a lot of people in Mankessim and its environs with various sums of money.

Suspect Nana Opare is in Police custody assisting with investigations.



The Police urged anyone who has been defrauded or fallen victim to the suspect in this regard to report to the Mankessim Divisional Police or the nearest police station.