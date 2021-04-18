Fake soldier jailed 15 years for defrauding chief over enlistment

The suspect was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for impersonating a military officer

A Circuit Court in Bekwai in the Ashanti Region presided by His Honour Mark Diboro has jailed a 35-year-old driver, Yaw Gyamfi, to 15 years imprisonment for impersonating as a military officer to defraud two persons a total of GH¢16,300 under false pretense of enlisting them into the Ghana Armed forces.

According to the Prosecutor, the convict has been parading as a military officer duping innocent people under the pretense of recruiting them into the Ghana Armed Forces.



Four months ago, the convict visited his girl lover at Krofrom-Jacobu wearing a military T-shirt claiming that he was from a Military base at Sunyani. He convinced one Abena Nyarko -sister of his lover and collected GH¢1,300 to facilitate her recruitment into the Military.



The convict again took GH¢15,000 from a chief -Nana Kwarteng Ababio II under the pretense of enlisting his four children into the Ghana Army.

The convict went into hiding afterward, however, he was arrested by Police at his hideout at Krofrom-Jacobu.



A military T-shirt was retrieved from the bag of the accused.



He admitted the offense in his caution statement and was charged with defrauding by false pretense.