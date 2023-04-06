8
Falling bridge kills JHS student at Gomoa Nyanyano

Falling Bridge Kills JHS Student At Gomoa Nyanyano.png The state of the bridge that trapped a student at Gomoa Nyanyano

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: kasapafmomline.com

A seventeen-year-old Junior High School two pupil met his untimely death after a dilapidated abandoned bridge fell on him and killed him at Gomoa Nyanyano in the Central Region.

The deceased was returning from school when the bridge broke and trapped him and got hit by a huge slab taking his life instantly.

The body of the teenager was removed and deposited at the mortuary.

The case has been reported to the police pending investigation.

Meanwhile, some angry residents at Gomoa Nyanyano Allow Me Junction have threatened to vote against the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Desmond De-Graft Kwasi Patioo for failing to fix the bridge as part of his 2020 campaign promises.

They doubt the MP will muster the courage to come and campaign in the area for the 2024 elections after not fulfilling his promises.

According to the residents anytime it rains pupils, find it difficult to cross the bridge to their various schools.

They are charging him to immediately have the bridge fixed to prevent another death.

