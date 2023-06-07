False accusation: EC must sue Sammy Gyamfi – Solomon Owusu

Solomon Owusu is a member of the Communications Team of the NPP

A member of the Communications Team of the governing New Patriotic Party(NDC) Solomon Owusu has urged the Electoral Commission to sue the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) and its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi for defamation.

Sammy Gyamfi in a press statement accused the EC of being in bed with the NPP to commit illegality by attempting to transfer the vote of one Charles Opoku to the Assin North constituency to enable him contest the upcoming by-election.



But the EC vehemently denied the claims by Sammy Gyamfi, describing it as only a figment of his imagination.



It said that so far, it has no records of a request for a transfer as has been claimed by Sammy Gyamfi of the NDC, adding that this claim is only intended to further cast a slur on the Commission.

Commenting on the issue on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Wednesday, Solomon Owusu said Sammy Gyamfi must be dragged to court to face the law to stop him from continuing to tarnish the reputation of important state institutions such as the EC.



“He lied that the EC is in cahoots with the NPP to insert an illegal name in the Assin North voters register when you know that per the law, one does not need to be a registered voter in a particular area before one can contest an election there. The EC explained that even during the recent Kumawu by-election the NDC candidate was not a registered voter in Kumawu but was allowed per the law to contest the election.



“Sammy Gyamfi as a Communications Officer for a big party like the NDC lied through his teeth. Why won’t the EC drag him and the NDC to court because he used the NDC’s letterhead? By now the EC should have sued both of them. The EC must not sit down and have a banter with Sammy Gyamfi. We must not entertain nonsense in this country on the alter of politics because nobody is above the law in this country.”