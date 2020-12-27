Family Health Medical School female Graduate sweeps awards

Female medical student of the Family Health Medical School in a group photograph

A graduating female medical student of the Family Health Medical School on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, swept five out of the seven awards on offer. The student, Sharon Nana Yaa Gyasi-Dankyira received the academic awards during the recent graduation as a medical doctor.

Ms Gyasi-Dankyira was among the pioneer batch of students admitted to the Family Health Medical School (Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School) to read Medicine six years ago.



The five she received are; Prof. Jonathan Hubert Addy’s Prize for Best Graduating Student in Medicine and Therapeutics, Best Graduating Student in Child Health, Best Graduating Student in Community Health, Best Graduating Student in Clinical Studies and the overall award which is the Family Health University College’s (FHUC) Founders’ Prize for Overall Best MBChB Graduating Student.



She was also the Valedictorian for the Premier class of 2020 expressed her appreciation to God, her parents, dedicated faculty and mentors of FHMS, founders’ of FHUC and the entire management and staff of the Institution In her valedictory speech, she said much was expected of them as medical doctors in their service to society and advised her colleagues to serve with diligence, integrity and compassion.



She reminded her colleagues to be guided by the Hippocrates saying, which states, “Wherever the art of Medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity”. The award-winning valedictorian is a former recipient of five other awards during the maiden graduation held for Bachelor of Medical Sciences at the Family Health Medical School.



She won the Best Student in Pharmacology, Microbiology, Hematology, Chemical Pathology and the Best Student in Level 100.

A product of Aburi Girls’ Senior High School, she was the Second Assistant School Prefect and Vice President of the Students’ Representative Council.



She received the prize for Overall Best Student in English in her final secondary School year and the Headmistress’ Special Award for students who had 7A’s in their WASSCE.



During her time at the FHMS, Ms Gyasi-Dankyira served as the President of the Academic Committee of the Medical Student Association, President of the Christian Medical Fellowship, South East Zonal President for the Ghana Fellowship of Evangelical Students and as a Class Representative.



She enjoys singing, listening to music, reading novels, creative writing and teaching children in Sunday school at church.



In an all-female award-winning spree, Ms. Maria Lirase Apio, took home two awards, namely; Prof. Timothy R. B. Johnson’s Prize for Best Graduating Student in Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Best Graduating Student in Surgery.