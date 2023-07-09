Family Planning to be rolled out fully unto NHIS benefits package by 2030

File photo

Family Planning is to be rolled out fully unto the National Health Insurance Benefit Package by 2030.

This is to ensure that women and girls have access to family planning without any hindrance.



At the launch of Ghana’s FP2030 commitments in Accra, the Director of Family Health Division of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Kofi Issah, said the country is committed to advancing family planning by making the programme free in the public sector and supporting the private sector to provide services for sexually active young people.



Family Planning FP2030 is a global movement dedicated to advancing the rights of people to access reproductive health services safely. It also focuses on a variety of issues in order to increase access to voluntary family planning regardless of age, marital status, or physical ability.

Director of Family Health Division of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Kofi Issah, said family planning is not necessarily about reducing the size of families but ensuring equitable and manageable family sizes in order to reap the health and socio-economic benefits for the family, community, and country.



Youth Focal Person, Koku Armah, added that family planning is not only about taking contraceptives but also getting access to the right information through education will help reduce the rate of teenage pregnancies and the spread of Sexually Transmitted infections in the country.